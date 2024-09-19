Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Sells 692 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 13.8% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $20,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 83,976 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 357,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.