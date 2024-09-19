Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 7.6% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,980,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,372,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,935,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 862,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 563,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,003,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

