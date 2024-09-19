Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.44

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $483.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

