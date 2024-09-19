Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $4.41

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.27. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 973 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.
Lavoro Stock Down 5.9 %
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
