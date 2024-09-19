Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $4.41

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.27. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 973 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lavoro

Lavoro Stock Down 5.9 %

About Lavoro

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $483.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.