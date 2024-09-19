Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) & Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) Critical Review

Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Webuy Global and Lavoro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webuy Global $61.69 million 0.16 N/A N/A N/A Lavoro $1.79 billion 0.29 -$50.50 million ($0.84) -5.25

Webuy Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lavoro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of Webuy Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Webuy Global and Lavoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A Lavoro -5.10% -19.64% -4.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Webuy Global and Lavoro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webuy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Lavoro 0 1 3 1 3.00

Lavoro has a consensus price target of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 101.25%. Given Lavoro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than Webuy Global.

Summary

Lavoro beats Webuy Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

