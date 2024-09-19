Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Announces Dividend of GBX 8

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON LWDB opened at GBX 900.85 ($11.90) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 890.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 853.22. Law Debenture has a 12-month low of GBX 718.04 ($9.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 929 ($12.27). The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 834.26 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Law Debenture news, insider Pars Purewal purchased 16,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 895 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £149,205.45 ($197,100.99). Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

