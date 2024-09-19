LBG Media (LON:LBG) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.25) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON LBG opened at GBX 138 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £288.53 million, a PE ratio of 13,600.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. LBG Media has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.93). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.83.

In other LBG Media news, insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,253 ($26,754.29). 70.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

