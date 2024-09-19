LBG Media (LON:LBG) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.00

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.80), with a volume of 118128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.84).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on LBG Media from GBX 140 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of £280.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane acquired 15,700 shares of LBG Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £20,253 ($26,754.29). Corporate insiders own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About LBG Media

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

