Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 15.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,929,000 after buying an additional 946,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $79,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lear by 970.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,373,000 after purchasing an additional 490,324 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lear by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,796,000 after purchasing an additional 380,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Lear by 196.7% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 319,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after purchasing an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA stock opened at $107.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.44. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.40.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

