Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
