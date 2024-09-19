Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 2,364 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 28,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,306,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com Profile

Free Report

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

