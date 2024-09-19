Leigh Mackender Buys 794,792 Shares of Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Leigh Mackender acquired 794,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.41 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,116,682.76 ($754,515.38).
Service Stream Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Service Stream Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Service Stream’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.
Service Stream Company Profile
Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.
