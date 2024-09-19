Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Boosted by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 75,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,050,000 after buying an additional 32,376 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $188.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.69.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

