Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 223.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

Lennar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $188.44 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $192.40. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

