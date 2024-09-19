Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Shares of DRS stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.
Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.
