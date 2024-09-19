Leslie Kohn Sells 1,608 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $86,092.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 961,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,475,122.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.77. 443,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,446. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.4% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.