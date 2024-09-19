Leuthold Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 165.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Urban Outfitters

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.