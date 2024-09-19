Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth $85,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXE opened at $102.57 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $96.42 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $189.75 million, a P/E ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

