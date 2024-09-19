Leuthold Group LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 575.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.09.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG opened at $388.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.69. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.76 and a 1-year high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

