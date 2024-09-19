Leuthold Group LLC Has $8.86 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BWX opened at $23.24 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.