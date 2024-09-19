Leuthold Group LLC Invests $6.76 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $1,388,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,416,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

GS stock opened at $484.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $517.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

