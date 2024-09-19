Leuthold Group LLC Invests $7.69 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,559 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 502.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 40,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in CRH during the second quarter worth about $6,748,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $90.02 on Thursday. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $91.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

