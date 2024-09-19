Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJNK. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

