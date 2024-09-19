Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

