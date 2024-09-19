Leuthold Group LLC Sells 144 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 1.2% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $773.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $801.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $715.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $685.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

