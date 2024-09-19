Leuthold Group LLC Sells 382 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,962,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $196.68 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $206.30. The firm has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $23,761,396.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,812,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,431,391,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $23,761,396.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,812,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,431,391,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 840,336 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,060. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.