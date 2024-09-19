Leuthold Group LLC Sells 560 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.08% of IAC worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

IAC stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

