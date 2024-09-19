Leuthold Group LLC Sells 750 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $69.72 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,357. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

