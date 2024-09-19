Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.08% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

