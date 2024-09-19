Leuthold Group LLC Trims Position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 62,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,243,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 96,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBND stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

