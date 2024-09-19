LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Down 19.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Free Report) was down 19.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,135,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average daily volume of 170,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

LexaGene Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26.

About LexaGene

(Get Free Report)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.