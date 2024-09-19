Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading Up 7.7%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.32 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.06). 721,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 250,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Lexington Gold Stock Up 14.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

Lexington Gold Company Profile

Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

