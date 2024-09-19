Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHSIF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14. 671,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,668,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.01 million, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.70.
Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis in the United States. The company offers medical cannabis in the State of Florida through the Florida Department of Health, office of medical marijuana use. As of January 21, 2021, it operated 29 dispensaries in Florida.
