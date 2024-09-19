Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.35

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.35 and last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 139722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.17.

Life & Banc Split Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.51, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.75. The stock has a market cap of C$383.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Life & Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Life & Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.77%.

About Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

