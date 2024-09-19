LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFST. Barclays reduced their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $33,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,683.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LFST opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

