Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Short Interest Update

Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 697,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LCOMF opened at C$12.15 on Thursday. Lifestyle Communities has a 1 year low of C$11.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.15.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

