LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LITB stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.02 million, a P/E ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 0.94.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.36 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

