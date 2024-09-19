Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Benchmark

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Lightspeed Pos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lightspeed Pos from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Lightspeed Pos Stock Performance
