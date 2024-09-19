Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Benchmark

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Lightspeed Pos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lightspeed Pos from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Lightspeed Pos alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lightspeed Pos

Lightspeed Pos Stock Performance

Lightspeed Pos ( TSE:LSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$364.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$351.95 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.