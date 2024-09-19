Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Up 8%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 2,674,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,080,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LILM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lilium in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,514,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 164,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Designs Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

