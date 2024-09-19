Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.57

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $677.84 million for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

