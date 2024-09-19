Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 13,701 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,701 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 28,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $10,306,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total value of $1,716,551.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

