Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.01

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 29902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $711.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 18.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

In related news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 20,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $436,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,154,526.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,918 over the last 90 days. 29.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

