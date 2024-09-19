Lisa M. Harper Sells 74,713 Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 74,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $283,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,521,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,982,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of CURV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.31. 422,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,118. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $449.75 million, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURV has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair raised Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Torrid in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Torrid by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

