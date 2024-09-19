Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Litigation Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of LON:LIT opened at GBX 98.81 ($1.31) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.11. Litigation Capital Management has a 12 month low of GBX 84.50 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 122 ($1.61). The company has a current ratio of 36.19, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.22 million, a PE ratio of 508.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Litigation Capital Management alerts:

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.