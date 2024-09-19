Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Litigation Capital Management Price Performance
Shares of LON:LIT opened at GBX 98.81 ($1.31) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.11. Litigation Capital Management has a 12 month low of GBX 84.50 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 122 ($1.61). The company has a current ratio of 36.19, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.22 million, a PE ratio of 508.42 and a beta of 0.31.
Litigation Capital Management Company Profile
