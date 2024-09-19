Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $84.50

Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.50 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.24), with a volume of 792413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.10 ($1.31).

Litigation Capital Management Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.11. The company has a current ratio of 36.19, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a market cap of £117.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Litigation Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Litigation Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 1,052.63%.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

