Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Raised by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 321.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,567,000 after acquiring an additional 187,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after buying an additional 413,545 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.46.

NYSE LYV opened at $102.80 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

