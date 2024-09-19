LJI Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,972 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $87.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

