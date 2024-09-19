LJI Wealth Management LLC Acquires 775 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,565,000 after purchasing an additional 582,636 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.53 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average is $107.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

