LJI Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTWO opened at $88.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.