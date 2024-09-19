LJI Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,815 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,158,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 83,670 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 303.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $37.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,383,238 shares of company stock worth $190,231,672 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

